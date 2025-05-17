The eight teams that have reached the finals in Albania will be split into two groups, with the top two sides from each progressing to the semi-finals at the end of May.

England are joined by Belgium, Czechia and Italy in Group B, while the hosts are alongside France, Germany and Portugal in Group A.

The U17 Euros have been a stepping stone for some of the continent's best talent over the years, with Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fàbregas, Toni Kroos and Mario Götze among those to win the player of the tournament gong and go on to have sparkling careers.

It's worth keeping eyes peeled to see who takes the spotlight at this summer's tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete U17s Euros TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

U17s Euros TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change. All live on UEFA.tv.

Group stage

Monday 19th May 2025

Albania v Portugal (5pm)

Germany v France (7:30pm)

Tuesday 20th May 2025

England v Belgium (5pm)

Italy v Czechia (7:30pm)

Thursday 22nd May 2025

Albania v Germany (5pm)

France v Portugal (7:30pm)

Friday 23rd May 2025

Belgium v Czechia (5pm)

Italy v England (7:30pm)

Sunday 25th May 2025

France v Albania (7:30pm)

Portugal v Germany (7:30pm)

Monday 26th May 2025

Belgium v Italy (7:30pm)

Czechia v England (7:30pm)

Semi-finals

Thursday 29th May 2025

Group A winner v Group B runner-up (5pm)

Group B winner v Group A runner-up (7:30pm)

Final

Sunday 1st June 2025

Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner (7:30pm)

U17s Euros TV rights 2024/25

Unfortunately, the U17 Euros won't be broadcast on TV in the UK, but every match will be shown live on UEFA.tv.

Viewers will need to sign up for UEFA.tv, which is free, and can stream matches on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights will also be available on UEFA.tv after games have been completed.

