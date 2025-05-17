U17s Euros TV schedule 2025: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the U17s Euros in 2024/25, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
European football's next generation of stars will strut their stuff at the Men's U17s European Championships in Albania.
England boss Neil Ryan leads a squad packed full of talent, with representatives from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Lyon, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham, as the Young Lions go in search of a third triumph and a first since 2014.
The eight teams that have reached the finals in Albania will be split into two groups, with the top two sides from each progressing to the semi-finals at the end of May.
England are joined by Belgium, Czechia and Italy in Group B, while the hosts are alongside France, Germany and Portugal in Group A.
The U17 Euros have been a stepping stone for some of the continent's best talent over the years, with Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fàbregas, Toni Kroos and Mario Götze among those to win the player of the tournament gong and go on to have sparkling careers.
It's worth keeping eyes peeled to see who takes the spotlight at this summer's tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete U17s Euros TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
U17s Euros TV schedule 2024/25
All UK time. Subject to change. All live on UEFA.tv.
Group stage
Monday 19th May 2025
- Albania v Portugal (5pm)
- Germany v France (7:30pm)
Tuesday 20th May 2025
- England v Belgium (5pm)
- Italy v Czechia (7:30pm)
Thursday 22nd May 2025
- Albania v Germany (5pm)
- France v Portugal (7:30pm)
Friday 23rd May 2025
- Belgium v Czechia (5pm)
- Italy v England (7:30pm)
Sunday 25th May 2025
- France v Albania (7:30pm)
- Portugal v Germany (7:30pm)
Monday 26th May 2025
- Belgium v Italy (7:30pm)
- Czechia v England (7:30pm)
Semi-finals
Thursday 29th May 2025
- Group A winner v Group B runner-up (5pm)
- Group B winner v Group A runner-up (7:30pm)
Final
Sunday 1st June 2025
Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner (7:30pm)
U17s Euros TV rights 2024/25
Unfortunately, the U17 Euros won't be broadcast on TV in the UK, but every match will be shown live on UEFA.tv.
Viewers will need to sign up for UEFA.tv, which is free, and can stream matches on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Highlights will also be available on UEFA.tv after games have been completed.
