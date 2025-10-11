Tranmere picked up their first win since the start of September in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

The hosts have been tough to beat in League Two, drawing three of their last four, but have struggled to find the killer blow and are down in 18th as a result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tranmere Rovers v Barnet on TV and online.

When is Tranmere Rovers v Barnet?

Tranmere Rovers v Barnet will take place on Saturday 11th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tranmere Rovers v Barnet kick-off time

Tranmere Rovers v Barnet will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Tranmere Rovers v Barnet on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tranmere Rovers v Barnet online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Tranmere Rovers v Barnet on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

