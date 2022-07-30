Just one season into his time in the Italian capital, Mourinho has already achieved what he failed to at Spurs – end the club's trophy drought – but will no doubt be looking on enviously at the sort of backing his replacement Antonio Conte has got in north London.

There will be a familiar face in the opposition dugout for Tottenham's final pre-season game on Saturday as they take on José Mourinho's Roma at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel.

The Premier League club has spent roughly £84 million this summer as they look to give the Italian coach the tools he needs to succeed.

Games between Conte and Mourinho rarely tend to be calm affairs, but you'd imagine that both will be tempered by the fact that this is only pre-season.

For Spurs, the 2022/23 campaign gets underway with a visit from Southampton on Saturday 6th August while Roma will have to wait until the evening of Sunday 14th August for the start of the Serie A season.

If nothing else, the sideline should provide plenty of entertainment when the two clubs meet in Israel this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Roma on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Roma?

Tottenham v Roma will take place on Saturday 30th July 2022 at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Tottenham will kick off at 7:15pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Tottenham on?

The game will not be on TV but fans can tune in to watch the game on SPURSPLAY.

Every one of the club's pre-season games will be broadcast live and exclusively on their new streaming platform.

Supporters are required to pay £45 for a one-year subscription for SPURSPLAY, though that fee is reduced to £35 for season ticket holders.

How to live stream Rangers v Tottenham online

You can also live stream the match on SPURSPLAY via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

