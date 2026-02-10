It's the battle of the under-fire managers in North London on Tuesday evening, with Thomas Frank and Tottenham hosting Eddie Howe and Newcastle.

Spurs are 15th in the Premier League after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Man Utd but Frank retains the support of the Spurs bosses, for now.

The Dane faces some selection dilemmas in midweek due to a host of injuries and Cristian Romero's suspension.

Newcastle's 3-2 loss at home to Brentford was their third defeat on the bounce in the league and fourth in five games in all competitions.

Eddie Howe has made it clear he feels he is the right man for the job but with the Mags now 12th in the table, time may be running out for him in the North East.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Newcastle?

Tottenham v Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 10th February 2026.

Tottenham v Newcastle kick-off time

Tottenham v Newcastle will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Tottenham v Newcastle online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Tottenham v Newcastle on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

