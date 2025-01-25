They have won just one of their last 10 league games, and last weekend's defeat at Everton was the fifth in their last six top-flight matches.

Cup competitions have proven a respite for Ange Postecoglou's side, who closed in on the knockout stages of the Europa League with Thursday night's victory over Hoffenheim, but the Australian coach needs to lead his side back up into the top half of the Premier League table if he is to keep the wolves from the door.

Sunday offers the hosts a golden opportunity to do just that, as Leicester's woeful end to 2024 has carried on into the new year.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side have lost seven games in a row in the league and dropped to 19th in the table.

The Foxes have won just once on the road all season, beating Southampton at St Mary's, but can take some hope from their 1-1 draw against Spurs at the King Power Stadium on the opening weekend of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Leicester?

Tottenham v Leicester will take place on Sunday 26th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Leicester kick-off time

Tottenham v Leicester will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Tottenham v Leicester available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

