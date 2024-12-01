Tottenham, who hammered Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad last week, have won six, drawn one and lost five of their 12 league games to leave them just outside the top four.

Postecoglou's men will be desperate to go all the way in the Europa League this campaign as well as securing a top four finish in the Premier League.

Fulham, meanwhile, find themselves just one point behind Tottenham in the league.

Marco Silva's men beat Brentford and Crystal Palace prior to the international break but they suffered a surprise 4-1 defeat at home against Wolves last weekend. They'll be hoping to bounce back against their London rivals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Fulham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Tottenham v Fulham?

Tottenham v Fulham will take place on Sunday 1st December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Fulham kick-off time

Tottenham v Fulham will kick off at 1:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Advertisement Tottenham v Fulham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Tottenham (4/6) Draw (7/2) Fulham (10/3)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.