A third consecutive victory would breathe further life into talk of a title challenge in North London and see them rise to the Premier League summit – at least until the Gunners visit Anfield on Sunday.

Frank's side will not have it easy against a Bournemouth team that pushed Liverpool all the way in their opener and picked up a first win of the season against Wolves last weekend.

Cherries star Antoine Semenyo is one to watch in North London. The 25-year-old attacker has been linked with a move to Spurs ahead of transfer deadline day and will no doubt be keen to make his mark.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Bournemouth?

Tottenham v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 30th August 2025.

Tottenham v Bournemouth kick-off time

Tottenham v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

