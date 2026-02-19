All North London derbies are appointment viewing but Sunday's Premier League clash between Tottenham and Arsenal simply cannot be missed.

The Gunners are chasing a first top-flight title in more than 20 years, while the hosts have been sucked down into the relegation battle.

New boss Igor Tudor has been appointed to steer Spurs clear of the drop and has the chance to make a dream start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But a lengthy injury list and Cristian Romero's suspension mean Tudor is more likely to suffer a baptism of fire.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can continue their dominant run over their rivals or Spurs can shock the leaders but whatever the result, Sunday's North London derby will not be short on drama.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Arsenal?

Tottenham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 22 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Arsenal kick-off time

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Tottenham v Arsenal on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

