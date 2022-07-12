Spurs's preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign will take them to South Korea, Scotland, and Israel in July before they're back to host Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the first weekend of the Premier League season.

Tottenham supporters will be champing at the bit for the start of the new season after some impressive summer transfers, and they'll get a first chance to see Antonio Conte's side in action in 2022/23 on Wednesday in their pre-season opener against Team K League.

An eye-catching finish to 2021/22 saw the north London club secure fourth spot and a place in the Champions League, which means we can expect Conte's side to be battling for silverware on plenty of fronts this term.

The Italian coach is tasked with ending Spurs's long wait for a trophy and their work in the next few weeks will be vital in helping them do that.

They've got games against Sevilla, Rangers, and Roma to come, but first up is Team K League at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

A selection of the best players from South Korea's top division will be lining up against them on Wednesday while the 24-strong squad, which includes 11 of Heung-min Son's international teammates, will be managed by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors boss Kim Sang-sik.

It will be less about the result and more a learning process for Conte and his side but they'll still want to make a strong start as they begin their pre-season schedule.

When is Team K League v Tottenham?

Team K League v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 13th July 2022 at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea

What time is kick-off?

Team K League v Tottenham will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Team K League v Tottenham on?

The game will not be on TV but fans outside Asia can tune in to watch the game on SPURSPLAY.

Every one of the club's pre-season games will be broadcast live and exclusively on their new streaming platform.

Supporters are required to pay £45 for a one-year subscription for SPURSPLAY, though that fee is reduced to £35 for season ticket holders.

How to live stream Team K League v Tottenham online

You can also live stream the match on SPURSPLAY via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

