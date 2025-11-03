The first round of the FA Cup wraps up at the Lamb Ground, where Tamworth host Leyton Orient.

The hosts are chasing the play-offs in the National League and will relish their chance to take aim at an EFL club.

The Lambs have history in this competition, having knocked out Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion last season before losing to Tottenham.

Leyton Orient have play-off aspirations of their own in League One after losing in the final last year but find themselves down in 14th.

Richie Wellens's side look to be on the rise as they head to Staffordshire on the back of a run of four wins in five in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tamworth v Leyton Orient on TV and online.

When is Tamworth v Leyton Orient?

Tamworth v Leyton Orient will take place on Monday 3rd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tamworth v Leyton Orient kick-off time

Tamworth v Leyton Orient will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Tamworth v Leyton Orient on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Tamworth v Leyton Orient online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Tamworth v Leyton Orient radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

