What channel is Tamworth v Huddersfield FA Cup match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Tamworth v Huddersfield in the FA Cup, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
The first round of the FA Cup kicks off at The Lamb Ground where National League side Tamworth host Huddersfield Town of League One on Friday evening.
With the qualifying rounds now done, EFL clubs have now joined the 2024/25 edition of England's most prestigious cup competition and the non-league outfit have landed a big fish in the form of one of the third-tier promotion favourites.
Things appear to have clicked for Michael Duff at Huddersfield in recent weeks after a slow start to the season and the Terriers are up to seventh in League One on the back of a four-game unbeaten run.
They can't afford to underestimate their hosts, however, as Tamworth are a club on the rise. They're 16th in the National League after winning promotion from the Southern Premier Central and National League North in back-to-back years.
With 57 league places and countless millions between the two clubs, the Lambs will be hoping to draw on the magic of the FA Cup as they search for what would surely be the upset of the round in Friday's curtain-raiser.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tamworth v Huddersfield on TV and online.
When is Tamworth v Huddersfield?
Tamworth v Huddersfield will take place on Friday 1st November 2024.
Tamworth v Huddersfield kick-off time
Tamworth v Huddersfield will kick off at 7:45pm.
What TV channel is Tamworth v Huddersfield on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 7:30pm.
FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.
How to live stream Tamworth v Huddersfield online
You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Listen to Tamworth v Huddersfield on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Leeds.
BBC Radio Leeds is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via some TV packages – local restrictions will apply. UK fans can also listen to the game online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
