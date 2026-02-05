Swindon Town can climb back into the automatic promotion places in League Two with a victory against Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

After back-to-back wins, the Robins are a point behind third-place Cambridge and two back from Notts County in second, both of whom are in action later in the day.

Oldham head to the County Ground, aiming to wrestle back some momentum after their month-long unbeaten run ended in back-to-back defeats to wrap up January.

The visitors conceded three goals in both those losses and will need to tighten things up if they are to get a result against one of League Two's highest scorers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swindon Town v Oldham Athletic on TV and online.

When is Swindon Town v Oldham Athletic?

Swindon Town v Oldham Athletic will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

Swindon Town v Oldham Athletic kick-off time

Swindon Town v Oldham Athletic will kick off at 12:31pm.

What TV channel is Swindon Town v Oldham Athletic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Swindon Town v Oldham Athletic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Swindon Town v Oldham Athletic on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

