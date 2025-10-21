Swindon Town host Notts County at the County Ground on Tuesday evening in their rescheduled League Two clash.

The hosts can move top of the fourth tier table with a midweek victory, which would be their fourth in a row at home.

That would be the perfect response to their disappointing 4-0 defeat away at struggling Accrington Stanley on the weekend.

Notts County make the trip to Wiltshire high in confidence on the back of four wins in their last five games.

They've not been as convincing on the road as at home but got the job done away at Barnet on the weekend courtesy of Tyrese Hall's late winner.

When is Swindon v Notts County?

Swindon v Notts County will take place on Tuesday 21st October 2025.

Swindon v Notts County kick-off time

Swindon v Notts County will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Swindon v Notts County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Swindon v Notts County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Swindon v Notts County on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

