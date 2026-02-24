Swansea City could force their way into the Championship play-off picture with a win against wobbling Preston North End on Tuesday evening.

The Swans have been one of the second tier's form sides in recent weeks, winning four of their last six games to climb to 15th – six points from the top six.

A run of one win in seven games has seen Preston drop down the Championship table like a stone.

North End are 10th after their Lancashire derby defeat at the hands of Blackburn but all is certainly not lost, as they are still within striking distance of the play-off places.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea City v Preston on TV and online.

When is Swansea City v Preston?

Swansea City v Preston will take place on Tuesday 24 February 2026.

Swansea City v Preston kick-off time

Swansea City v Preston will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Swansea City v Preston on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Swansea City v Preston online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Swansea City v Preston2 on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

