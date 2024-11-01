Chris Davies's men lead the third division at this early stage of the campaign but have not been impenetrable so far, having dropped points in two of their last four matches.

Sutton United are major underdogs in this showdown. The National League side sit firmly in mid-table of the fifth tier of English football.

They were relegated from League Two last season, but enjoyed a run to the FA Cup third round with victories over AFC Fylde and Horsham before being finished off by Plymouth Argyle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sutton United v Birmingham on TV and online.

When is Sutton United v Birmingham?

Sutton United v Birmingham will take place on Sunday 3rd November 2024.

Sutton United v Birmingham kick-off time

Sutton United v Birmingham will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Sutton United v Birmingham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Sutton United v Birmingham online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Sutton United v Birmingham on radio

You can listen to the match on local radio in each area.

