Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham tenure begins at the Stadium of Light, where Spurs face Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday.

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The Italian has been appointed as the permanent replacement for Igor Tudor, whose ill-fated spell was cut short during the international break, and will be charged with leading the North Londoners clear of relegation.

De Zerbi is hardly famed for making a fast start at new clubs and time is not on his side – with only seven games left of the season.

Sunderland resume their hunt for the European spots, having signed off before the international break with a Tyne-Wear derby win over rivals Newcastle.

The points were shared when the pair met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January but both will be pushing for a victory on Sunday.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Tottenham on TV and online.

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When is Sunderland v Tottenham?

Sunderland v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 12 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sunderland v Tottenham kick-off time

Sunderland v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Sunderland v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Sunderland v Tottenham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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