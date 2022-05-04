The Black Cats and Owls boast 10 English top division titles combined and will be backed by 40,000 supporters in each of the two legs.

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday lock horns in the League One play-off semi-finals this week in what many have described as the biggest match-up in the history of the third tier play-off system.

Neither side is content with being this low down the football pyramid but only one can progress to the League One play-off final where they will face either Wycombe or MK Dons.

Sunderland are the top form team in the division going into this one based on the last 10 games. They have seven wins in that time and are undefeated in 12 matches. They lost 3-0 away to Wednesday at the end of last year but responded with a 5-0 Christmas thrashing at the Stadium of Light.

Sheffield Wednesday are third in that table – sandwiched between Wycombe and MK Dons – though they are sweating on the fitness of their Player of the Year Barry Bannan.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday?

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Friday 6th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm.

The League One play-offs take place between Thursday and Monday with varying kick-off times.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday team news

Sunderland predicted XI: TBC

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI: TBC

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday odds

bet365 odds: Sunderland (8/5) Draw (23/10) Sheffield Wednesday (7/4)*

Our prediction: Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday

Injuries could play a huge part in this one. Sunderland goal machine Nathan Broadhead joins Wednesday's Bannan on the 'maybe' pile. If either player starts, their team will be handed a major boost.

Sunderland have come alive under Alex Neil. They've injected grit and a never-say-die attitude to their play, proven by an outrageous streak of late goals towards the end of the campaign.

The Black Cats will fancy their chances of a narrow lead going into the second leg with Ross Stewart back among the goals but nothing will be decided in the first leg.

Our prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday (9/1 at bet365).

