Sunderland host Manchester City at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

The Black Cats remain unbeaten at home this term and have upset some big clubs on Tyneside already, taking points off Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Newcastle.

Regis Le Bris's side will be keen to add Man City to that list of scalps but know it won't be easy after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the Etihad last month.

The visitors finished 2025 in hot form, winning eight in a row to close out the year, and will be keen to start the new year in a similar vein.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Man City on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Man City?

Sunderland v Man City will take place on Thursday 1st January 2026.

Sunderland v Man City kick-off time

Sunderland v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sunderland v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

