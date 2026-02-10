Liverpool face a tough trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 by Man City in a thrilling contest at Anfield on Sunday and have lost ground in the race for the Champions League spots.

Arne Slot has admitted this season has been his toughest as a coach and will now be without Dominik Szoboszlai for three games after his straight red card on the weekend.

Sunderland will relish returning to Wearside, where they are unbeaten in the Premier League this term, after a 3-0 loss away at Arsenal on Saturday.

The Black Cats have struggled to keep up their early-season pace but remain ninth in the table and would move level on points with the visitors if they can cause an upset.

When is Sunderland v Liverpool?

Sunderland v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 11th February 2026.

Sunderland v Liverpool kick-off time

Sunderland v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Sunderland v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Sunderland v Liverpool on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Sunderland v Liverpool odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sunderland (15/4) Draw (11/4) Liverpool (3/4)* Bet Boost odds: Trai Hume 2+ fouls committed, Ibrahima Konate 2+ fouls committed, Ryan Gravenberch 2+ fouls committed – 16/1 18/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

