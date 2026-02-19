Two points separate Premier League duo Sunderland and Fulham ahead of Sunday's meeting at the Stadium of Light.

Both have slipped down the table as a result of recent defeats but remain in the hunt for the European spots.

Regis Le Bris's side got back to winning ways against Oxford United in the FA Cup on the weekend and will hope to carry that momentum back into the Premier League.

Fulham will leapfrog their hosts with a win on Wearside and could even rise back into the top half of the table.

Marco Silva's side put an end to their three-match losing run with a victory over Stoke City in the FA Cup on Sunday and will now look to kick on in the Premier League.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Fulham?

Sunderland v Fulham will take place on Sunday 22 February 2026.

Sunderland v Fulham kick-off time

Sunderland v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

How to live stream Sunderland v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Is Sunderland v Fulham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

