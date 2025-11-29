Two of the Premier League's surprise packages in 2025/26 – Sunderland and Bournemouth – meet at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Black Cats have exceeded expectations in their first season back in the top flight.

The pre-season talk was about avoiding relegation and is now whether they can sustain their fast start to challenge for Europe.

Despite a string of high-profile departures, Bournemouth impressed again this term under Andoni Iraola and, like their hosts, are within striking distance of the top four.

Both sides are winless in their last three and will see Saturday as an opportunity to put that right, which should make for a thrilling contest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Bournemouth?

Sunderland v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sunderland v Bournemouth kick-off time

Sunderland v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Sunderland v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Sunderland v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

