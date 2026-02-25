Championship duo Stoke City and Oxford United do battle in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Wednesday evening.

The Potters will be desperate to put an end to their eight-game winless run, which has seen them exit the FA Cup and slide into the bottom half of the table.

Mark Robins's side remain clear of the relegation battle but can bid goodbye to their play-off aspirations if they cannot get back on track soon.

Though Oxford have shown some positive signs in draws away at high-flying Coventry and Middlesbrough in recent weeks, they are running out of time to mount their Championship survival charge.

A five-game winless run and the form of the teams above them has seen the Yellows drift even further from safety with a little more than a quarter of the season to go.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke City v Oxford United on TV and online.

When is Stoke City v Oxford United?

Stoke City v Oxford United will take place on Wednesday 25 February 2026.

Stoke City v Oxford United kick-off time

Stoke City v Oxford United will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Stoke City v Oxford United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stoke City v Oxford United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Stoke City v Oxford United on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

