Ipswich Town travel to Stoke City on Tuesday evening, aiming to boost their hopes of a top-two finish in the Championship.

The Tractor Boys are five points short of the automatic promotion spots after being held to a draw by Leicester City on Saturday, in a game marred by refereeing controversy.

Kieran McKenna must now rally his troops for a midweek trip to the Bet365 Stadium as they look to crank up the pressure on second-place Middlesbrough.

One win in their last six games has seen Stoke's play-off hopes all but evaporate, with Mark Robins's side 10 points short of the top six ahead of the midweek fixtures.

The Potters' torrid luck with injuries has continued ahead of Ipswich's visit, with captain Ben Wilmot now ruled out for the rest of the season.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke City v Ipswich Town on TV and online.

When is Stoke City v Ipswich Town?

Stoke City v Ipswich Town will take place on Tuesday 10 March 2026.

Stoke City v Ipswich Town kick-off time

Stoke City v Ipswich Town will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Stoke City v Ipswich Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stoke City v Ipswich Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Stoke City v Ipswich Town on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

