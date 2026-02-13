Stoke City and Fulham will both hope to snap their winless streaks when they meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Ad

The Potters have failed to win any of their six Championship games since their third round victory over Coventry City, which has seen them tumble down the table in the second tier.

Fulham head to the Bet365 Stadium on the back of three straight Premier League defeats, including a 3-0 loss at Man City in midweek.

The West Londoners proved too good for Championship opposition in the last round, beating Middlesbrough 3-1, and will have high hopes about what they can achieve in the FA Cup this season.

Marco Silva's side have shown they can mix it with the best clubs in the land and should have sights set on Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke City v Fulham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Stoke City v Fulham?

Stoke City v Fulham will take place on Sunday 15 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Stoke City v Fulham kick-off time

Stoke City v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Stoke City v Fulham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 6.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

How to live stream Stoke City v Fulham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Stoke City v Fulham on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Stoke City v Fulham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Stoke City (7/2) Draw (11/4) Fulham (3/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.