Huddersfield Town will look to tighten their grip on a League One play-off place when they travel to Stevenage on Saturday.

The Terriers are fifth, with a four-point cushion over Luton in seventh, and have been excellent since Liam Manning took charge in late January.

Huddersfield suffered their first setback under Manning in midweek – going out of the EFL Trophy on penalties against Doncaster – and he will want to see them bounce back.

Stevenage head into Saturday's game in need of a response themselves after back-to-back defeats against Northampton and Barnsley.

They've fallen seven points short of the top six as a result and won't want to lose any more ground in the play-off race.

RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stevenage v Huddersfield Town on TV and online.

When is Stevenage v Huddersfield Town?

Stevenage v Huddersfield Town will take place on Saturday 14 February 2026.

Stevenage v Huddersfield Town kick-off time

Stevenage v Huddersfield Town will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Stevenage v Huddersfield Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stevenage v Huddersfield Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Stevenage v Huddersfield Town on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

