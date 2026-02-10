League One play-off chasers Stevenage host Barnsley in one of three League One games on Tuesday evening.

Ad

The rescheduled fixture was originally due to be played in December but was postponed due to international call-ups.

Stevenage head into the game on the back of consecutive 3-1 defeats, one of which came at the hands of Barnsley just 10 days ago, to fall seven points from the top six.

The Tykes have drawn with Northampton and lost away at Bolton in since their victory over Stevenage, which leaves them in 15th but only five points clear of the bottom three.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stevenage v Barnsley on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Stevenage v Barnsley?

Stevenage v Barnsley will take place on Tuesday 10th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Stevenage v Barnsley kick-off time

Stevenage v Barnsley will kick off at 7:45pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Stevenage v Barnsley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stevenage v Barnsley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Stevenage v Barnsley on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Stevenage v Barnsley odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Stevenage (1/1) Draw (9/4) Barnsley (27/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.