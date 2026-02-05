Southampton go in search of a third Championship win in four games against wobbling Watford at St Mary's on Saturday.

The Saints have bounced back from a difficult run over the end of December and start of January.

They finished last month on a three-game unbeaten run, which included two victories, to renew their hopes of a late play-off charge.

Watford have dropped out of the top six as a result of their five-game winless run, which has included a change in the dugout.

Javi Gracia resigned earlier this week, with interim coaching team Adrian Mariappa, Charlie Daniels, and Dan Gosling at the helm for the goalless draw at Hull on Tuesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Watford on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Watford?

Southampton v Watford will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

Southampton v Watford kick-off time

Southampton v Watford will kick off at 12:31pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Southampton v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Southampton v Watford on radio?

Unfortunately, this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Southampton v Watford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (17/20) Draw (5/2) Watford (3/1)*

