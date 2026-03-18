Southampton are back at St Mary's on Wednesday evening, aiming to continue their Championship play-off charge against Norwich City.

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The Saints have won eight of their last 10 league matches, including beating leaders Coventry City on the weekend, to rise up the table into seventh place.

They're still on the outside looking in but, with a game in hand over the teams above them, will hope to cut the gap in their rearranged clash with the Canaries.

Norwich still hold promotion aspirations of their own after storming out of the relegation zone and into the top half of the Championship under Philippe Clement.

The odds are certainly against them but the visitors are one of the form sides in the division and could sneak into the top six if they can keep winning games.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Norwich on TV and online.

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When is Southampton v Norwich?

Southampton v Norwich will take place on Wednesday 18 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Southampton v Norwich kick-off time

Southampton v Norwich will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Norwich on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

As the match was originally due to be played behind the Saturday 3pm blackout, the rearranged fixture will not be broadcast live in the UK.

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Is there a Southampton v Norwich live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Southampton v Norwich on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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