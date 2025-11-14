Northern Ireland are in Slovakia on Friday evening for a vital World Cup Qualifiers clash.

Michael O'Neill's side are third in Group A, three points back from their hosts and leaders Germany, with two games remaining.

Top spot and automatic qualification for World Cup 2026 looks to be out of reach for the visitors but a win or draw in Slovakia would leave them well-placed to finish second and secure a play-off spot ahead of their final group match against Luxembourg.

Though last year's Nations League group win offers them an alternative route to the play-offs, Northern Ireland will not want to leave anything to chance.

They beat Slovakia comfortably at Windsor Park last month but can expect a tougher test at Košická futbalová aréna on Friday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Slovakia v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Slovakia v Northern Ireland?

Slovakia v Northern Ireland will take place on Friday 14th November 2025.

Slovakia v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Slovakia v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Slovakia v Northern Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two Northern Ireland from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Slovakia v Northern Ireland online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Slovakia v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

