Danny Rohl's first game as Rangers comes away at Norwegian outfit SK Brann in the Europa League.

The German coach, who impressed at Sheffield Wednesday in his previous role, was appointed as Russell Martin's permanent replacement on Tuesday.

Despite only having a few days to work with his players, Rohl will be keen to make a fast impact and deliver Rangers' first points in the Europa League this season.

The Scottish club have struggled on their travels this season, winning just once on the road and losing three times away Europe opposition, while the Brann Stadion is not an easy place to go.

The hosts, who are third in the Norwegian Eliteserien, have won five games in a row at home, including a 1-0 victory against Utrecht in the Europa League earlier this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch SK Brann v Rangers on TV and online.

When is SK Brann v Rangers?

SK Brann v Rangers will take place on Thursday 23rd October 2025.

SK Brann v Rangers kick-off time

SK Brann v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is SK Brann v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream SK Brann v Rangers online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to SK Brann v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

