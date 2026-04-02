Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers will both look to move further from the League Two relegation zone when they meet on Good Friday.

Ad

Tranmere, who have won just one of their last 15 games, will be worried after seeing their lead over the bottom two cut to just four points due to wins for the three teams below them.

Shrewsbury are still nine points above the drop zone but, having lost five of their last six, will be wary of getting dragged back into the relegation battle.

The Easter Weekend feels like the real start of the EFL run-in and both sides will be desperate to mark that milestone with a timely victory.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Shrewsbury Town v Tranmere Rovers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Shrewsbury Town v Tranmere Rovers?

Shrewsbury Town v Tranmere Rovers will take place on Friday 3 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Shrewsbury Town v Tranmere Rovers kick-off time

Shrewsbury Town v Tranmere Rovers will kick off at 3pm.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

What TV channel is Shrewsbury Town v Tranmere Rovers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Shrewsbury Town v Tranmere Rovers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Shrewsbury Town v Tranmere Rovers on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Shrewsbury Town v Tranmere Rovers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Shrewsbury Town (5/4) Draw (11/5) Tranmere Rovers (11/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.