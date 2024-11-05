Sheffield Wednesday's form on their own patch has been their Achilles heel, as they have collected maximum points just twice from seven outings at Hillsborough, although a third home victory of the campaign would see them climb from their lowly 18th position in the table.

Norwich were also beaten in their latest outing as Cardiff City pair Callum Robinson and Callum O'Dowda struck at the death after Championship top scorer Borja Sainz had opening the scoring with his 11th goal of the season for the Canaries.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's side are winless in their last four league games, and need to arrest their poor form if they are to avoid losing more ground to the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich?

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2024.

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Norfolk.

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Norfolk is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz, 95.6 MHz and 104.4 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

