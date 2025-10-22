Middlesbrough will look to cut the gap at the top of the Championship when they travel to relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening.

Coventry City extended their lead to four points yesterday and second-place Boro now have a chance to respond.

Rob Edwards's side got back to winning ways against Ipswich on Friday, in their first game after the international break, and will fancy their chances to make it two on the bounce in the Steel City.

It could be a strange atmosphere at Hillsborough, where a fan protest is planned against absent owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Owls are bottom of the Championship amid ongoing off-field issues and are set to have Joe Lumley in goal tonight after signing him on an emergency loan from Bristol City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough?

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough will take place on Wednesday 22nd October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

