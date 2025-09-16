Grimsby played with no fear on that night and will look to take the same approach at Hillsborough in a bid to capitalise on the off-field issues linked to unpopular owner Dejphon Chansiri that are hurting the Owls.

A dismal summer has left new manager Henrik Pedersen with a threadbare squad and Sheffield Wednesday are only one place off the bottom of the Championship after taking just a point from their first five league games.

The Carabao Cup has proven something of a respite for Pedersen's side, however, and they showed plenty of fight to shock Yorkshire rivals Leeds United out in the last round of the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town?

Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town will take place on Tuesday 16th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sheffield Wednesday (5/4) Draw (23/10) Grimsby Town (16/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.