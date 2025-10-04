Despite the off-field problems, Henrik Pedersen's side have fought valiantly in recent weeks – taking five points from their last three games.

Coventry head to South Yorkshire in search of a third win in a week after putting three past Birmingham City and four past Millwall.

The Sky Blues can go top of the Championship with a win at Hillsborough – at least until Middlesbrough take on Portsmouth later on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry?

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry will take place on Saturday 4th October 2025.

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

