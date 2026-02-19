Sheffield Wednesday head to Bramall Lane for Sunday's Steel City derby against Sheffield Utd, knowing that even a win may not be enough to keep relegation at bay.

It's been clear that the Owls were heading for League One for months now but they will be desperate to avoid the embarrassment of their fate being confirmed at the home of their bitter rivals.

Though relegation is inevitable for Wednesday, who haven't picked up a Championship point in 2026, a miracle result in the Steel City derby would still mean everything to the Hillsborough faithful.

Sheffield Utd will relish the opportunity to pile the misery on their fiercest foes and boost their own play-off hopes in the process.

The Blades began the weekend six points short of the top six and have the talent to mount a late promotion charge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Utd v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Utd v Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Utd v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Sunday 22 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield Utd v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Sheffield Utd v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Utd v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Utd v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Sheffield Utd v Sheffield Wednesday on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

