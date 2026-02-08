Middlesbrough aim to continue their Championship title charge away at Sheffield United on Monday evening.

Boro have won five on the bounce and capitalised on Coventry City's recent wobble to cut the gap at the top of the second tier.

Sheffield United have been in fine form themselves in recent weeks and have taken seven points from their last three Championship games in a boost to their play-off hopes.

The Blades are part of the pack chasing the top six and, after an eye-catching January window, would love to make a statement against one of the division's top teams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Utd v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Utd v Middlesbrough?

Sheffield Utd v Middlesbrough will take place on Monday 9th February 2026.

Sheffield Utd v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Sheffield Utd v Middlesbrough will kick off at 8:01pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Utd v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield Utd v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Sheffield Utd v Middlesbrough on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

