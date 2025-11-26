Sheffield United are back at Bramall Lane on Wednesday for the visit of fellow Championship strugglers Portsmouth.

The Blades will hope that Sunday's 3-0 Steel City derby win can be a turning point as Chris Wilder looks to lead them out of the relegation zone and up the second-tier table.

Wilder has challenged his squad, which is packed with quality, to "decide the direction of our journey" ahead of a busy festive period.

Pompey head to West Yorkshire on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-1 triumph over Millwall on the weekend, which ended the six-game winless run that has had them nervously looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

Now, John Mousinho's side head to Bramall Lane searching for their first victory over the Blades since 2013, when they were both League One clubs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Portsmouth on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Portsmouth?

Sheffield United v Portsmouth will take place on Wednesday 26th November 2025.

Sheffield United v Portsmouth kick-off time

Sheffield United v Portsmouth will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Portsmouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Portsmouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Sheffield United v Portsmouth on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

