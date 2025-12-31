The Championship's action-packed New Year's Day schedule ends at Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United host Leicester City.

The Blades have found their feet under Chris Wilder after a dismal start to the season and are playing catch-up in the play-off race.

Leicester have not been the dominant force they had hoped to be after last season's relegation from the Premier League.

The Foxes are within reach in the battle for the play-offs but a reported points deduction could change that soon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Leicester?

Sheffield United v Leicester will take place on Thursday 1st January 2026.

Sheffield United v Leicester kick-off time

Sheffield United v Leicester will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield United v Leicester on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Sheffield United v Leicester odds

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (17/20) Draw (5/2) Leicester (27/10)*

