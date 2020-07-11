Frank Lampard’s men have won seven of their last eight games and, with four Premier League fixtures remaining, are keen to extend that run.

However, Sheffield United will kick off at Bramall Lane in high spirits after three games unbeaten.

A win for the Blades would greatly improve their chances of nailing down Europa League football for next term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Chelsea game on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Chelsea on TV?

Sheffield United v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm – the match will precede Brighton v Manchester City, which kicks off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Sheffield United v Chelsea odds

Sheffield United v Chelsea team news

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder hopes David McGoldrick will be fit for the weekend, while John Fleck is back training with the team–although Saturday may be too early for the 28-year-old to return.

Both Luke Freeman and John Lundstram were on the bench against Wolves and could get minutes here. Whether Jack O’Connell, who has had injury issues of late, plays another 90 minutes remains to be seen.

Chelsea: Lampard has a midfield injury headache to contend with this weekend, with N’Golo Kante likely to miss the game with a hamstring problem.

Mateo Kovacic may be fit following an Achilles injury. Defender Fikayo Tomori won’t play but could make an appearance for the Blues before the summer is out. Lampard will have to weigh up whether to start Olivier Giroud or Tammy Abraham up front after both scored in midweek.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Chelsea

Both teams are in good form heading into this game and we could well see plenty of goals at Bramall Lane here.

These sides drew 2-2 when they met back in August and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar result.

However, with Chelsea’s quality in midfield shining through in recent weeks, the visitors may just edge this game if Lampard gets his XI right.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Chelsea

