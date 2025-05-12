Harrison Burrows converted the spot kick and, without looking particularly impressive, the Blades scored twice after the break to secure a 3-0 win that leaves Liam Manning's men needing a miracle in Sheffield.

It speaks to the size of the task facing Bristol City that they've won just four Championship games on the road all season and have scored three goals only once on their travels this term - a 3-1 victory over struggling Preston North End in November.

Anything can happen in the EFL play-offs, but given the quality and promotion experience that Chris Wilder and his side possess, the Robins' first play-off campaign looks over before it ever really begun.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Bristol City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sheffield United v Bristol City?

Sheffield United v Bristol City will take place on Monday 12th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield United v Bristol City kick-off time

Sheffield United v Bristol City will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sheffield United v Bristol City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Sheffield United v Bristol City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sheffield United (21/20) Draw (12/5) Bristol City (5/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.