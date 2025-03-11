Sheffield United, who have won six of their last seven in the Championship, are level on points with Leeds and only second by virtue of goal difference.

Wilder's men can go top, for 24 hours at least with Leeds playing Millwall on Wednesday night, if they draw or beat Bristol City on Tuesday as Sheffield United eye an instant return to the Premier League after their relegation last season.

Bristol City, meanwhile, are in with a shout of snatching a play-off spot this campaign.

Liam Manning's side are unbeaten in their last five (won three, drawn two) to leave them in seventh. They're just two points off the top six with 10 games remaining as Bristol City look to better their best finish of eighth in the last nine Championship seasons.

When is Sheffield United v Bristol City?

Sheffield United v Bristol City will take place on Tuesday 11th March 2025.

Sheffield United v Bristol City kick-off time

Sheffield United v Bristol City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

