Scotland close out the March international break by hosting Ivory Coast at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in an international friendly on Tuesday evening.

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Steve Clarke's side have stepped up their preparations for World Cup 2026 over the past week, narrowly losing to Japan on Saturday, with the start of this summer's tournament now less than two months away.

The midweek clash offers Clarke another chance to test out some tactical tweaks and give opportunities to those players who have work to do to clinch their place on the plane.

Ivory Coast boss Emerse Faé will be looking to do the same after earning their spot at World Cup 2026 by finishing top of CAF qualifying Group F.

The pair will both have sights set on the knockout stages at the tournament in North America, which should make Tuesday's contest an intriguing one.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Ivory Coast on TV and online.

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When is Scotland v Ivory Coast?

Scotland v Ivory Coast will take place on Tuesday 31 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Scotland v Ivory Coast kick-off time

Scotland v Ivory Coast will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Ivory Coast on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two and BBC Scotland.

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How to live stream Scotland v Ivory Coast online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Scotland v Ivory Coast on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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