The Scots are second in Group C – only behind leaders Denmark on goal difference – after taking four points from their first two games.

Finishing top would see them qualify for the World Cup 2026 automatically, while second place would send them into the play-offs.

Scotland know all too well that despite their 3-0 defeat to Denmark last month, Greece pose a serious threat to their qualification hopes. Ivan Jovanović's team beat the Scots over two legs in the Nations League qualifiers back in March.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Greece on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Scotland v Greece?

Scotland v Greece will take place on Thursday 9th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Scotland v Greece kick-off time

Scotland v Greece will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Greece on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two and BBC Scotland from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Greece online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Scotland v Greece on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Scotland v Greece odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Scotland (9/5) Draw (2/1) Greece (17/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.