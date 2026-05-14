Salford will look to seal a spot in the League Two play-off final when they host Grimsby on Friday.

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The Ammies boast a 2-1 lead from the first leg of their semi-final tie, despite making the worst-possible start on the Mariners' patch last Sunday.

Reece Staunton fired Grimsby into the lead in the first minute, but Salford retained their composure and immediately levelled through Kallum Cesay in an incident-packed opening.

Adebola Oluwo headed Salford into the lead on the brink of half-time, although there was controversy over the goal as Grimsby keeper Jackson Smith seemed to have his view blocked by the offside Haji Mnoga.

The visitors will feel they can overturn the deficit having secured a 2-0 victory at Moor Lane in the regular season last October.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Salford v Grimsby on TV and online.

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When is Salford v Grimsby?

Salford v Grimsby will take place on Friday 15 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Salford v Grimsby kick-off time

Salford v Grimsby will kick off at 7:15pm.

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What TV channel is Salford v Grimsby on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Salford v Grimsby online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Salford v Grimsby on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

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