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What channel is Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia international friendly on? TV details, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia in an international friendly, including TV details, radio coverage and kick-off time.
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Published: Monday, 30 March 2026 at 11:02 am
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