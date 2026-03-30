Republic of Ireland must rally for the visit of North Macedonia in an international friendly on Tuesday evening.

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Heimir Hallgrímsson's side suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Czech Republic in Thursday's World Cup 2026 qualifying play-off semi-final, which has ended their hopes of reaching this summer's tournament.

The Irish raced to a 2-0 lead in Prague but could not hold on to their advantage and lost on penalties – with Czech Republic set to face Denmark for a place at the World Cup on Tuesday.

With the nation still mourning missing out on the tournament, Republic of Ireland are back at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday to take on North Macedonia, who are still reeling from their own semi-final defeat to the Danes.

It feels like a cruel and unnecessary time for a friendly but both teams will be desperate to respond to last week's disappointment.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia on TV and online.

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When is Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia?

Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia will take place on Tuesday 31 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia kick-off time

Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia on?

Unfortunately, this game has not currently been selected for broadcast in the UK.

The World Cup 2026 qualifying play-off finals and some friendlies are available on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View but that does not include Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia.

Viewers in the Republic of Ireland can tune in to watch the match on RTE 2.

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How to live stream Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Viewers in the Republic of Ireland can stream the game online on RTE Player.

Is Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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