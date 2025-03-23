Marin Petkov gave the hosts the lead inside six minutes but headers from Finn Azaz and Matt Doherty ensured the Irish took a one-goal advantage back to Dublin.

It was a comfortable, if not particularly pretty, victory for Republic of Ireland, and a much-needed one for Hallgrímsson after an underwhelming start to his tenure.

The Icelandic coach has admitted there is more to come from his team, and victory in Dublin would be more significant than just confirming Nations League survival – it would be the first time they'd won twice in an international break since October 2021 and would put wind in their sails ahead of the start of World Cup qualifying later this year.

Bulgaria have never won away against Sunday's hosts, while they will have bad memories of their last trip to the Emerald Isle as they were thrashed 5-0 by Northern Ireland in Belfast back in October.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria?

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria will take place on Sunday 23rd March 2025.

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria kick-off time

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria will kick off at 7:45pm.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View from 7:35pm.

No Prime subscription is needed but the game will cost a one-off payment of £2.49. A host of other Nations League and 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be available on Pay-Per-View in March and June.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

