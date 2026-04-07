Two European heavyweights take to one of football's great stages to do battle on Tuesday evening, with Real Madrid set to host Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

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Los Blancos have done things the hard way this season, finishing outside the top eight in the League Phase before beating Benfica and then Man City to reach the last eight.

Though Madrid's weekend defeat at Mallorca looks to have handed Barcelona the LaLiga title, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and co. have made a habit of producing their best in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich moved one step closer to another Bundesliga triumph with a dramatic victory over Freiburg on Saturday but are sweating on the fitness of star striker Harry Kane.

The German side have won nine of their 10 Champions League games this term and thrashed Atalanta 10-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

With 21 Champions League trophies between them, Tuesday's clash throws together genuine European footballing royalty – and is not one to miss.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

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When is Real Madrid v Bayern Munich?

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich will take place on Tuesday 7 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich kick-off time

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Real Madrid v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Real Madrid v Bayern Munich on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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