The focus now shifts back to domestic matters as the Gers look to take the first step toward consecutive Scottish League Cup triumphs after they beat Aberdeen in last year's final to hand the Belgian the first trophy of his tenure.

Standing in their way will be St Johnstone, who finished top of their qualifying group after taking nine points from four games, and picked up their first Scottish Premiership victory of the season against Kilmarnock last weekend.

The Saints have found Ibrox a tough place to go in recent years, winning just three of their last 28 away games against their hosts, but Saturday's second round tie will be held at Hampden due to ongoing construction work, which may offer the visitors some additional hope.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v St Johnstone on TV and online.

When is Rangers v St Johnstone?

Rangers v St Johnstone will take place on Saturday 17th August 2024.

Rangers v St Johnstone kick-off time

Rangers v St Johnstone will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v St Johnstone on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 5:15pm.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Rangers v St Johnstone online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Rangers v St Johnstone on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Rangers v St Johnstone odds

