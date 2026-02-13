The big games keep coming for Scottish Premiership title hopefuls Hearts, who travel to Ibrox to face second-place Rangers on Sunday.

The Jambos' hopes of first league triumph in 66 years were boosted by Tómas Magnússon's late winner against Hibs in the Edinburgh derby in midweek.

With Rangers held at Motherwell on Wednesday, Hearts have moved five points clear at the top of the table but Derek McInnes' side cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

Their hosts have been irresistible at home under Danny Rohl and will relish their opportunity to take a shot at the leaders with the lively Ibrox crowd at their backs.

In a Scottish Premiership season that has already been packed with twists and turns, Sunday's clash promises to be a thriller.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Hearts on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Hearts?

Rangers v Hearts will take place on Sunday 15 February 2026.

Rangers v Hearts kick-off time

Rangers v Hearts will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Hearts on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

How to live stream Rangers v Hearts online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Rangers v Hearts on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

